Brokerages Anticipate Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Analysts expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Intel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.01. Intel posted earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $4.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.30.

Intel stock opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $195.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 189.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

