Brokerages Anticipate Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Will Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will post $1.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. Koppers reported earnings of $1.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Koppers had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

KOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 38,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KOP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.04. 1,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,502. Koppers has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $39.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.72 million, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

