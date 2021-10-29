Brokerages Anticipate PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $237.25 Million

Equities analysts expect PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) to report sales of $237.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $244.50 million and the lowest is $230.00 million. PotlatchDeltic posted sales of $337.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PCH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,457. PotlatchDeltic has a 52 week low of $41.06 and a 52 week high of $65.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 27.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 53,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 30,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 30.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 377.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 49,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 39,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

