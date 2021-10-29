Brokerages Anticipate ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) to Post $0.22 EPS

Brokerages expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) will report $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ZTO Express (Cayman).

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.02%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZTO. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Serenity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 180.1% during the second quarter. Serenity Capital LLC now owns 5,961,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,927,000 after buying an additional 3,832,928 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 49.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,330,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,819,000 after buying an additional 2,746,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 57.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,496,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,819,000 after buying an additional 1,997,456 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 813.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,632,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,557,000 after buying an additional 1,454,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at $36,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

ZTO traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,414,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,068. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.17. ZTO Express has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $38.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

