Brokerages Expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.96). Albireo Pharma posted earnings of ($1.96) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 103.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year earnings of ($5.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.02) to ($3.06). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($6.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.59) to ($4.69). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.94% and a negative net margin of 1,468.41%.

ALBO has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 17.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 819,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,576,000 after purchasing an additional 122,502 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the second quarter worth $527,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 19.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 0.3% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 103,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 675.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

ALBO stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.26. 623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Albireo Pharma has a 12-month low of $27.23 and a 12-month high of $43.41.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

