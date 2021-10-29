Brokerages Expect Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH) Will Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH) to post earnings per share of $1.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cue Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Health will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cue Health.

Get Cue Health alerts:

NASDAQ HLTH opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. Cue Health has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $22.55.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Health (HLTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.