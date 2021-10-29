Brokerages Expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to Post $0.61 EPS

Brokerages predict that Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Premier’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.65. Premier reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.30 million. Premier had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. Premier’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PINC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.92.

In other Premier news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $106,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,659,042. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Premier during the third quarter worth about $226,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Premier in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Premier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Premier in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Premier by 6.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Premier stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,235. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.22. Premier has a 12-month low of $31.29 and a 12-month high of $40.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Premier’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

