Brokerages Expect Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.66 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) will announce $2.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.74 billion and the lowest is $2.57 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group reported sales of $2.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year sales of $9.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $10.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $9.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $307,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $25,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,421. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEG traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.04. The company had a trading volume of 30,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.01.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

