Brokerages Expect SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2021

Equities analysts expect SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SeaChange International’s earnings. SeaChange International reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaChange International will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SeaChange International.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 43.42% and a negative net margin of 95.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SeaChange International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,696,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SeaChange International by 18.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 14,289 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.95. 279,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,332,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11. SeaChange International has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $2.15.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

