Brokerages Expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SunPower’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.09. SunPower reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $308.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPWR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.46.

SunPower stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,237,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,070,292. SunPower has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $57.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in SunPower by 2.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in SunPower by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SunPower in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SunPower by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,203,000 after acquiring an additional 97,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in SunPower in the first quarter valued at $220,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

