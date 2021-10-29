Brokerages Expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) will post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Tenaris posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 716.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $2.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 4.13%.

TS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 433.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 123.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 952.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 14.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.28. 1,761,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,233. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.20. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $24.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average is $21.48.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

