Brokerages Set John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Price Target at GBX 323.83

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 323.83 ($4.23).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

LON WG opened at GBX 217.50 ($2.84) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. John Wood Group has a 1 year low of GBX 197.45 ($2.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The company has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a PE ratio of -9.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 230.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 240.26.

In related news, insider David Kemp purchased 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £3,996.85 ($5,221.91). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,986 shares of company stock worth $429,783.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.