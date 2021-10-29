Brokerages Set John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Price Target at GBX 323.83

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 323.83 ($4.23).
Several research analysts recently issued reports on WG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th.
LON WG opened at GBX 217.50 ($2.84) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. John Wood Group has a 1 year low of GBX 197.45 ($2.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The company has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a PE ratio of -9.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 230.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 240.26.
About John Wood Group
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.
Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?
Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.