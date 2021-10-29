Brokerages Set Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Target Price at $57.00

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $11,884,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 83,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 36,585 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 433.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP now owns 1,159,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,831,000 after acquiring an additional 213,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuance Communications stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,109,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.85 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.10 and its 200 day moving average is $54.03. Nuance Communications has a 1-year low of $31.05 and a 1-year high of $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

