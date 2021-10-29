Brokerages Set Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) PT at $41.29

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.29.

A number of research analysts have commented on OMI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $33,330.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 5,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $193,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,128,885 over the last quarter. 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMI traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.88. 674,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.60. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

