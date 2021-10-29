Brokerages Set Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT at $55.12

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.56.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,182,000 after buying an additional 4,544,581 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,629,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,547,000 after buying an additional 562,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,456,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,126,000 after buying an additional 416,135 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 51.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,989,000 after buying an additional 3,045,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,701,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,180,000 after buying an additional 209,303 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,713,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,785,885. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $52.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.39.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

