Brokerages Set Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Target Price at $251.89

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $251.89.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 3.5% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Universal Display by 19.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Universal Display by 26.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 69,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,875,000 after buying an additional 14,459 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Universal Display by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Universal Display in the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLED traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $179.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,972. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.34 and a 200-day moving average of $209.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. Universal Display has a one year low of $163.30 and a one year high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.38 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.