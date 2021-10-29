Brokers Issue Forecasts for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $3.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.95.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AXTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

Shares of AXTA opened at $31.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

