Brokers Issue Forecasts for Independent Bank Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Independent Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.14. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 18.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank by 1,603.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Independent Bank by 97,642.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $47,401.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.20%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

