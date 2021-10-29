Brokers Offer Predictions for Heartland Financial USA, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Financial USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $49.98 on Thursday. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 13.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,593,000 after buying an additional 83,078 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth $243,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 8.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 193.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 88,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 58,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

