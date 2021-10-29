Brokers Set Expectations for Corus Entertainment’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CJR)

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Corus Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.86.

Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of C$6.93 and a 52 week high of C$14.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

