Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners to post earnings of C$1.98 per share for the quarter.

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.05 by C($2.82). The company had revenue of C$13.80 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th.

