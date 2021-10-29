Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Given New $62.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its target price hoisted by analysts at National Bankshares from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 28.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Business Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

NYSE BBU traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.11. The company had a trading volume of 9,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,295. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.62 and a 200 day moving average of $44.26. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $49.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.56.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($2.29). The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 0.5% during the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 55,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 112,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 29.1% during the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 72,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 16,295 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 8.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

