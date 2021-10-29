Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the bank on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Brookline Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 27.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Brookline Bancorp has a payout ratio of 34.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Brookline Bancorp to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.

BRKL stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Brookline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRKL. Raymond James lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 936,882 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,883 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.20% of Brookline Bancorp worth $14,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

