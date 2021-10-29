Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

NASDAQ BRKL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,247. Brookline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brookline Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 936,882 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 114,883 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.20% of Brookline Bancorp worth $14,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRKL. Piper Sandler raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

