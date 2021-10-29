Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.
NASDAQ BRKL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,247. Brookline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.28.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRKL. Piper Sandler raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Brookline Bancorp Company Profile
Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.
