BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of BRP Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BRP Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of BRP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.67.

NYSE:BRP opened at $37.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.25 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group has a 1-year low of $22.79 and a 1-year high of $40.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $119.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.87 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BRP Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay A. Cohen purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,227. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRP. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in BRP Group by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 658,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,546,000 after purchasing an additional 69,611 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BRP Group by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in BRP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,637,000. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in BRP Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 235,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in BRP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

