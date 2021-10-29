Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) CAO Michael Laplante Sells 1,500 Shares

Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) CAO Michael Laplante sold 1,500 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $71,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BMTC opened at $46.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $924.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.96. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $50.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMTC. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 80.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the first quarter worth $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 19.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the first quarter worth $159,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the first quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BMTC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

