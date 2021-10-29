BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $192.50.

BTGOF has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. HSBC downgraded shares of BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get BT Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:BTGOF opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35. BT Group has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $2.89.

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.