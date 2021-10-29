BTIG Research Reiterates Hold Rating for Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.05.

ESS opened at $345.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $188.85 and a 12 month high of $347.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $325.07 and a 200 day moving average of $311.31.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Essex Property Trust news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $4,103,544.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $3,104,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,515 shares of company stock worth $18,068,241 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 52.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 80.9% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 97,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $620,000. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

