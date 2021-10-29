Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Build-A-Bear Workshop is the leading and only national company providing a make your own stuffed animal interactive retail-entertainment experience. “

NYSE:BBW opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.43.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.63. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $94.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Maxine Clark sold 9,768 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $181,782.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Price John sold 6,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $98,397.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,722 over the last quarter. 14.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 598,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,352,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

