Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) is One Fin Capital Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

One Fin Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource comprises 5.2% of One Fin Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. One Fin Capital Management LP owned 0.15% of Builders FirstSource worth $13,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLDR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLDR. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

BLDR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.08. 7,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435,616. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.43. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $60.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.24.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.