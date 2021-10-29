Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE) Short Interest Up 523.9% in October

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a growth of 523.9% from the September 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bull Horn during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,310,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bull Horn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,488,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Bull Horn by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 408,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 264,122 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bull Horn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,801,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in Bull Horn by 903.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 228,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 205,287 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bull Horn alerts:

NASDAQ:BHSE opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89. Bull Horn has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19.

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brands sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Bull Horn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bull Horn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.