Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) EVP Sells $3,095,356.50 in Stock

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) EVP Deborah Borg sold 35,055 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total value of $3,095,356.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Deborah Borg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bunge alerts:

On Monday, October 25th, Deborah Borg sold 769 shares of Bunge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $68,125.71.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Deborah Borg sold 400 shares of Bunge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $35,200.00.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $92.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $92.93.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. Bunge’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.