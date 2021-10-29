Bunge (NYSE:BG) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $87.25, but opened at $91.07. Bunge shares last traded at $90.00, with a volume of 14,855 shares changing hands.

The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. Bunge’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS.

Get Bunge alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

In related news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $68,125.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,682. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in Bunge by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.31 and its 200 day moving average is $81.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

About Bunge (NYSE:BG)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.