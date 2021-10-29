Burger Swap (BURGER) Tops 1-Day Volume of $13.61 Million

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Burger Swap has a market capitalization of $67.29 million and approximately $13.61 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burger Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.94 or 0.00006325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00049834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.36 or 0.00233463 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.27 or 0.00098412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Burger Swap Profile

BURGER is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,459,712 coins and its circulating supply is 17,084,712 coins. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

