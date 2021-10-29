Burton M. Goldfield Sells 2,000 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.22, for a total transaction of $192,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $100.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.98 and its 200-day moving average is $83.09. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.15 and a 52-week high of $102.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.40 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in TriNet Group by 24.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

