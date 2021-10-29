Byrna Technologies (BYRN) and Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS: BYRN) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Byrna Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Byrna Technologies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $16.57 million -$12.55 million -83.80 Byrna Technologies Competitors $689.84 million $10.69 million 6.01

Byrna Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Byrna Technologies. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Byrna Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Byrna Technologies Competitors 69 505 739 12 2.52

Byrna Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $0.00, indicating a potential downside of 100.00%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 14.29%. Given Byrna Technologies’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Byrna Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47% Byrna Technologies Competitors -1.23% 1.15% -1.91%

Volatility and Risk

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies’ competitors have a beta of -0.21, meaning that their average share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.6% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Byrna Technologies competitors beat Byrna Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

