C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at BMO Capital Markets

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CHRW. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.53.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

CHRW stock opened at $98.14 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.