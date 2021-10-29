Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) PT Raised to $170.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $144.97 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $171.08.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $168.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.39. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $107.58 and a 12-month high of $175.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.51, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $2,086,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 49,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,332,333.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,626 shares of company stock valued at $33,585,424 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.