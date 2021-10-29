CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for CAE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. CAE reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $612.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.68 million. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAE. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CAE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in CAE during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in CAE by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in CAE by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. 56.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CAE opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average of $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 97.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.81. CAE has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $32.19.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

