Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,215,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 56,123 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $152,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CALM. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,120,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,563,000 after buying an additional 319,731 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 500.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 222,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after buying an additional 185,801 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,461,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,916,000 after buying an additional 177,146 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1,482.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 94,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 5,522,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,984,000 after purchasing an additional 87,743 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CALM opened at $36.69 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 917.48 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.37.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.25. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $331.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

