Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Insider Sells C$845,220.00 in Stock

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 150,000 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.63, for a total transaction of C$845,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,175,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,626,299.41.

Glendon Capital Management L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 21st, Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 250,000 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.48, for a total transaction of C$1,370,050.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 356,200 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$1,478,586.20.

Calfrac Well Services stock opened at C$6.35 on Friday. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$2.75 and a 52 week high of C$17.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$239.09 million and a PE ratio of 5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.51) by C($0.31). The company had revenue of C$207.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$215.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CFW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.56.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

