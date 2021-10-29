Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 153.8% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 33.0 days.

OTCMKTS CLNFF remained flat at $$49.84 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 269. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.81. Calian Group has a 1 year low of $39.87 and a 1 year high of $52.50.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the provision of business and technology services to industry and government in Canada and around the world. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies; Health; Learning; and Information Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides space technology companies with innovative solutions for testing, operating and managing their satellite networks.

