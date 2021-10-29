Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 153.8% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 33.0 days.
OTCMKTS CLNFF remained flat at $$49.84 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 269. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.81. Calian Group has a 1 year low of $39.87 and a 1 year high of $52.50.
