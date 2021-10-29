California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,469 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in National Research were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in National Research by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,398,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,150,000 after purchasing an additional 64,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Research by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 881,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,439,000 after purchasing an additional 127,129 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in National Research by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 489,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,447,000 after purchasing an additional 173,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Research by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares during the period. Finally, Touchstone Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in National Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $44,240.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NRC opened at $43.21 on Friday. National Research Co. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.20. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.46.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 53.15% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $36.43 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

