California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) by 75.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,646 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 19,966 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Mesabi Trust worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the first quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the first quarter worth $202,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the first quarter worth $203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSB opened at $23.30 on Friday. Mesabi Trust has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.75. The company has a market capitalization of $305.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 30th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

