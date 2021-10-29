California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 75.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 28,867 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2,623.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 57.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFIX stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average of $40.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $697.01 million, a P/E ratio of -84.26 and a beta of 1.13. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $48.50.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $121.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.35 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Orthofix Medical Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

