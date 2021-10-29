California Public Employees Retirement System Has $250,000 Stock Position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,207 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in American Vanguard in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 480,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of AVD stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $477.99 million, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.87. American Vanguard Co. has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $22.49.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $134.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

In other American Vanguard news, insider Ulrich Trogele purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

