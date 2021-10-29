California Public Employees Retirement System Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 75.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 161,108 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter worth $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the second quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 927.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the second quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $4.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $502.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.99. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 6.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

