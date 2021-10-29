California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 32,713 Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,387 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,713 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.05% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 5.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 7.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 46.8% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 15,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI opened at $27.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.58. The firm has a market cap of $553.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 38.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ACBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist dropped their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.72 price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.28.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $27,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $201,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $283,680. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

