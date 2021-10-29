California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,794 Shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 19.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 22.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWLI opened at $217.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.15. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.85 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.50.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $14.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $222.17 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 6.30%.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

National Western Life Group Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

