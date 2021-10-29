California State Teachers Retirement System Has $74.32 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,487 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $74,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4,476.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 51,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,098,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 28,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,504,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.67.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.43, for a total value of $98,093.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,057,481.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,058,934. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $326.78 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.20 and a 12 month high of $340.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.84. The stock has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 68.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

